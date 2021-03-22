Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Pool by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,686,000 after acquiring an additional 204,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,917,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,345,000 after purchasing an additional 133,509 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 3,322.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,360,000 after purchasing an additional 128,638 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Pool by 1,397.0% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,642,000 after purchasing an additional 88,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 424,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $155,983,000 after buying an additional 65,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on POOL. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.67.

POOL opened at $340.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.57. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $160.35 and a 1 year high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.79%.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

