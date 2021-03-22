Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 79,936 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 93.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,936 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $78,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $83,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 148.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 14,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Ovintiv stock opened at $25.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.69.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 89.63%. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

