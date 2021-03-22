7,609 Shares in FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) Bought by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTOC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of FTAC Olympus Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in FTAC Olympus Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,319,000.

FTOC opened at $10.96 on Monday. FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22.

FTAC Olympus Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

