Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.71 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) will report $3.71 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.90 and the lowest is $3.55. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings per share of $2.92 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year earnings of $14.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $14.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $15.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.49 to $16.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS.

PH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Vertical Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.80.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total transaction of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $311.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $93.51 and a one year high of $321.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

