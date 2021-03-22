HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 9,116 Shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,116 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLNC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 32.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colony Credit Real Estate alerts:

CLNC opened at $9.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.82. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.46 and a 1 year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 232.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Credit Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.