HighTower Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,023 Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,767,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,363,000 after buying an additional 396,430 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 170,909 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 282,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 106,807 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 477.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 128,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 105,899 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 105.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 142,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 73,463 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $17.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $695.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.46 and a beta of 0.99. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $18.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.88.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 17.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

UBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

