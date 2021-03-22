Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tanzanian Gold were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 221,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Tanzanian Gold by 227.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 39,720 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Tanzanian Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRX opened at $0.67 on Monday. Tanzanian Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $167.69 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

