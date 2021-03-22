Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,813 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.41% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $7,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ILF. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000.

ILF opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 1-year low of $15.54 and a 1-year high of $30.87.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

