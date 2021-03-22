HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Immunovant by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 10,512 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $910,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 799.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 39,956 shares during the period. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.18. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

