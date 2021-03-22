HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 21,363 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 18,285 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 21,429 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the third quarter valued at about $9,845,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the third quarter valued at about $755,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MVF opened at $9.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.20. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

