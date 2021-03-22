HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDU. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EDU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.63.

Shares of NYSE:EDU opened at $16.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.42. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $887.69 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.