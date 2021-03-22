HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BCRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,259,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,134,000 after purchasing an additional 315,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,183,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,592,000 after purchasing an additional 605,578 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 907,591 shares in the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

BCRX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.05.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc designs and develops novel, oral and small-molecule medicines. Its drug candidates include Berotralstat, BCX9930, BCX9250, RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, PERAMIFLU, Galidesivir and Mundesine. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.