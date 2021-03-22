KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,279 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,401 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $7,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 1,753.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,522,000 after acquiring an additional 776,952 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

KB stock opened at $43.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.58. The firm has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $45.73.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

