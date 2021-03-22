RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,875,174.00 in Stock

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 178,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 215,133 shares of RedBall Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $2,166,389.31.

RBAC opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.55. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,839,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 283.8% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 691,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 511,444 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RedBall Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,761,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,272,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in RedBall Acquisition by 500.8% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 132,200 shares during the period.

About RedBall Acquisition

RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

