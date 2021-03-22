RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Major Shareholder Sells $1,875,174.00 in Stock

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 178,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $1,875,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 4th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 215,133 shares of RedBall Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $2,166,389.31.
RBAC opened at $10.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.55. RedBall Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $12.40.
About RedBall Acquisition
RedBall Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the sports, media and data analytics sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
