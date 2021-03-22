American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CEO David P. Singelyn Sells 94,364 Shares

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CEO David P. Singelyn sold 94,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $3,068,717.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David P. Singelyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

On Tuesday, March 16th, David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00.

AMH stock opened at $32.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.82, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,629 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,388,000 after buying an additional 3,796,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,150,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,501,000 after acquiring an additional 240,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.