Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 15,096 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,096 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Engle Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Pegasystems by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,260,000 after buying an additional 170,000 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,342,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,911,000 after purchasing an additional 118,035 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 281.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 118,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 87,400 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 547.1% in the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 74,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after purchasing an additional 63,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth $7,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PEGA. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $116.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.09 and its 200-day moving average is $129.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.13 and a 1-year high of $148.80.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total value of $132,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,847 shares of company stock valued at $972,286 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.