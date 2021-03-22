Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stock Position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.17% of MarineMax worth $9,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HZO. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in MarineMax by 93.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 34,496 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in MarineMax during the third quarter worth $745,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in MarineMax by 6.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 187.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,780,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MarineMax from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. MarineMax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of HZO stock opened at $61.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.43. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,665.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Oglesby sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $969,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,857.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,400 shares of company stock worth $3,228,314 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

