Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 175,944 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) by 133.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,944 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.77% of Franchise Group worth $9,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,457,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Franchise Group by 1,632.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 193,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 182,436 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Franchise Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 878,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after buying an additional 137,757 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,345,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 268.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 120,030 shares in the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Franchise Group stock opened at $39.00 on Monday. Franchise Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.13 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th.

In other Franchise Group news, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 46.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

