Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 457,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,757 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 680,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 125,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,687,000 after buying an additional 155,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $28.63 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $720.70 million, a P/E ratio of 190.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $178.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 192.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETH shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ethan Allen Interiors from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,364.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH).

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.