Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.52 Million Stock Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 23.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,906 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III raised its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner III now owns 228,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 802,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,828,000 after acquiring an additional 95,265 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,202,000 after buying an additional 223,972 shares during the period. 24.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE TR opened at $33.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.31. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $58.98.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

