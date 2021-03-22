Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 32,111 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,111 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Lumber Liquidators worth $9,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lumber Liquidators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Lumber Liquidators presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.13. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $730.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.10). Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Lumber Liquidators Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl, water-resistant vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand.

