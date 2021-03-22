Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,917 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 269,727 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 6.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 31,157 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 127,543 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 80,533 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 27th. Stephens raised shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.79.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $31.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.41%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

