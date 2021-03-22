Financial Contrast: IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) & Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF)

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) and Lombard Medical (OTCMKTS:EVARF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.8% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.9% of IRadimed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IRadimed and Lombard Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IRadimed 11.67% 6.83% 5.79% Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for IRadimed and Lombard Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lombard Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

IRadimed presently has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.92%. Given IRadimed’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe IRadimed is more favorable than Lombard Medical.

Risk and Volatility

IRadimed has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lombard Medical has a beta of 6.12, suggesting that its share price is 512% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IRadimed and Lombard Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IRadimed $38.52 million 7.49 $9.63 million $0.78 30.05 Lombard Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than Lombard Medical.

Summary

IRadimed beats Lombard Medical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

Lombard Medical Company Profile

Lombard Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets endovascular stent-grafts for the repair of aortic aneurysms in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company's principal product is Aorfix, which is an endovascular stent-graft for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) with angulation at the neck of the aneurysm of up to 90 degrees. Its products also include Altura endovascular stent graft system for the treatment of standard AAA anatomies; Aorflex delivery system for accurate placement of Aorfix in the abdominal aorta; and IntelliFlex LP delivery system that enhances the precision and control of Aorfix deployment and placement. Lombard Medical, Inc. sells its products directly through its direct sales force and distributors to state-or-government-owned hospitals. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Didcot, the United Kingdom.

