1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €27.09 ($31.87).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

ETR:DRI opened at €26.06 ($30.66) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €23.20 and a 200-day moving average of €21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.30. 1&1 Drillisch has a 52 week low of €13.74 ($16.16) and a 52 week high of €27.03 ($31.80).

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

