National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.69.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NCMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

Shares of NCMI opened at $5.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.40 and a beta of 1.91. National CineMedia has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $6.11.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.44). National CineMedia had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that National CineMedia will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

In related news, President Clifford E. Marks sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 1,968,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,221,692.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,170,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,158,993. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 244.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 19.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 17,809 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 4.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 1,663.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 193,749 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.