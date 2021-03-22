Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €69.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Renault (EPA:RNO) has been given a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 77.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Renault and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on Renault and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €54.00 ($63.53) price target on shares of Renault and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.75 ($45.59).

Shares of EPA:RNO opened at €38.81 ($45.66) on Monday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($118.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €38.51 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.42.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, and Sales Financing segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

