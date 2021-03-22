Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Holdings in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,644 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arco Platform were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 7,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter worth about $267,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 25.1% in the third quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arco Platform during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

NASDAQ:ARCE opened at $30.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.75. Arco Platform Limited has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Arco Platform from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arco Platform presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.25.

Arco Platform Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.