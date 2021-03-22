WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,518 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of WPP worth $7,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 321,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,398,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in WPP by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 314,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 117,687 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 155,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 70,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WPP by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 30,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of WPP by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 113,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

WPP stock opened at $64.49 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.20. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $65.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.9777 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.66. This represents a yield of 1%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is 26.05%.

WPP has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

WPP Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

