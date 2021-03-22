Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $7.71 Million Stock Holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,099 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in TriNet Group by 482.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TriNet Group by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In other TriNet Group news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $33,623.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,728.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $2,178,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares in the company, valued at $483,604.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,011 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,320 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $80.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.91. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 53.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

