Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.15% of Kemper worth $7,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kemper by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Kemper by 3.1% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 13,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Kemper by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMPR opened at $81.45 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.19. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $85.69. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Storch bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

