Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 22,100 Shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Agenus worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agenus by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Agenus by 167.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,383 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agenus by 7.2% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 90,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Agenus by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 343,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 37,134 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 98,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

AGEN stock opened at $3.10 on Monday. Agenus Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $634.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.89.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

