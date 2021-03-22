Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 116,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Select Energy Services were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 518.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 11,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 19,564 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.25) on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.17.

WTTR opened at $5.62 on Monday. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $7.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.88.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $133.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.51 million. Select Energy Services had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 30.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.