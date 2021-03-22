DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of DXP Enterprises worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DXPE. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,325,000 after acquiring an additional 108,489 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 13.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 37,662 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after buying an additional 48,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises by 59.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 49,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $32.00 on Monday. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.50 and a twelve month high of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $569.31 million, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.81.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.37. DXP Enterprises had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $232.69 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

DXP Enterprises Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.