Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 8,962 Shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,962 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Horizon Bancorp were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $6,104,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 98.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 305,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 151,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,022,000 after acquiring an additional 106,048 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $380,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 46.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 74,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

HBNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $297,738.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 249,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,569.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President James D. Neff sold 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $254,508.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 217,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,351,966.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,207. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HBNC opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $854.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $63.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

