BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,575,009 Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $17,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCF. Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 2,177,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 54,744 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 536.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 103.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,240 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 26.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

MCF opened at $4.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.70. Contango Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of approximately 316.4 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 131.3 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 19.1 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 11.8 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Further Reading: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.