Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Position Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,700 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.06% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Saddle Point Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the third quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $18.86 on Monday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.23 million, a PE ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

