BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,254,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.77% of Viemed Healthcare worth $17,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 121,504 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Viemed Healthcare by 26.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $100,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 15.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000.

NASDAQ VMD opened at $9.22 on Monday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $11.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.11.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VMD. TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

