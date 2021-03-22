BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,532,981 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.96% of eGain worth $18,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EGAN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in eGain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in eGain by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in eGain by 96,318.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in eGain by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 16,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of eGain by 18.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGAN. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a PEG ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. eGain Co. has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. Equities analysts predict that eGain Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

