BlackRock Inc. Purchases 111,162 Shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,460,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,162 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in HF Foods Group were worth $18,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Foods Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in HF Foods Group by 155.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in HF Foods Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HF Foods Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 564,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

NASDAQ:HFFG opened at $8.17 on Monday. HF Foods Group Inc. has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $15.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products to Asian restaurants, primarily Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers throughout the Southeast, Pacific, and Mountain West regions in the United States.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HFFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG).

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.