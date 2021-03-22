Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $445,000 Position in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,711 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Comtech Telecommunications were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1,540.2% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 820,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 770,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,911,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,930,000 after buying an additional 248,441 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 170.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 178,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 112,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 103,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMTL opened at $27.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $718.31 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.95. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.48 and a 52-week high of $30.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

CMTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Comtech Telecommunications from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

