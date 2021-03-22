Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 11,900 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Avid Technology worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Capital Management raised its position in shares of Avid Technology by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 246,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 43,225 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Avid Technology by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 194,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,535,000 after purchasing an additional 276,694 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVID opened at $20.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.02 million, a P/E ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.89. Avid Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $24.47.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.14 million. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 11.17%. On average, analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVID. Northland Securities upped their target price on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In other news, SVP Dana Ruzicka sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $521,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 345,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,194,292.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $58,140.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,650,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $684,140 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

