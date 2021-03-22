Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,150 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CRH were worth $10,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in CRH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $21,093,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 685,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after buying an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in CRH by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 393,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,764,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRH opened at $45.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.07. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $48.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5736 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.66%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CRH to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, building envelopes, architectural products, and network access products, as well as provides asphalt paving services.

