Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Major Shareholder Sells $3,996,405.30 in Stock

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 103,695 shares of Lands’ End stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total value of $3,996,405.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ LE opened at $29.95 on Monday. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company has a market cap of $976.61 million, a P/E ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lands’ End from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lands’ End by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,831,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 17,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Lands’ End by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 47,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Retail, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, and Japan eCommerce segments. The company sells its products online through its landsend.com Website, as well as through third party online marketplaces, direct mail catalogs, and retail locations.

