Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells $28,399,903.95 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 433,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $28,399,903.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, David Lawee sold 598,979 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $39,742,256.65.

On Monday, March 15th, David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01.

On Friday, March 12th, David Lawee sold 570,723 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $37,593,524.01.

On Monday, March 8th, David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $35,314,109.40.

On Friday, March 5th, David Lawee sold 15,800 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,027,474.00.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32.

On Monday, December 21st, David Lawee sold 146,870 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $7,359,655.70.

Shares of LYFT opened at $66.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.13. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Lyft by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,748 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 68,046 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Lyft by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 398,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $7,615,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.24.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

