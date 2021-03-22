Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells $28,399,903.95 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director David Lawee sold 433,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $28,399,903.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
David Lawee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 19th, David Lawee sold 598,979 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $39,742,256.65.
- On Monday, March 15th, David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01.
- On Friday, March 12th, David Lawee sold 570,723 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $37,593,524.01.
- On Monday, March 8th, David Lawee sold 540,798 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $35,314,109.40.
- On Friday, March 5th, David Lawee sold 15,800 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $1,027,474.00.
- On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Lawee sold 177,077 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $8,882,182.32.
- On Monday, December 21st, David Lawee sold 146,870 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $7,359,655.70.
Shares of LYFT opened at $66.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.51 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 2.35. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $68.28.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Lyft by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,748 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 68,046 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,023 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Lyft by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 398,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $19,565,000 after acquiring an additional 64,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lyft during the 4th quarter worth about $7,615,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.24.
Lyft Company Profile
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.
Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.