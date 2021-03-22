Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Position Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,125,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.38% of Limoneira worth $18,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Limoneira by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Limoneira by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Limoneira by 387.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Limoneira alerts:

In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,398 shares of company stock valued at $363,904. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LMNR. Stephens upgraded shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Limoneira from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $17.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $19.37.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Limoneira Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limoneira and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.