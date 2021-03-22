BlackRock Inc. Has $19.38 Million Stock Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,643,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433,445 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $19,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 161.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in 360 DigiTech by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in 360 DigiTech by 5.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after buying an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 27,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,061,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,447,000 after buying an additional 37,295 shares during the period. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QFIN opened at $30.86 on Monday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.40 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.48.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $8.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $1.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 21.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 360 DigiTech in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.10.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

