BlackRock Inc. Acquires Shares of 700,587 PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 700,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,590,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.46% of PubMatic as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $46.77 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.52. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on PubMatic from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cannonball Research began coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PubMatic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.20.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud which offers a customizable platform as a service to deliver a proprietary solution; openwrap and openwrap OTT, the Prebid-powered header bidding solution; openwrap SDK, which is an in-app header bidding technology; and media buyer console.

