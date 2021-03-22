FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Pinduoduo Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Pinduoduo in a report released on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei expects that the company will post earnings of $2.59 per share for the year. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Macquarie cut Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.05.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $141.80 on Monday. Pinduoduo has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $173.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 17.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 393.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 48,260 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $712,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,181,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

