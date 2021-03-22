The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $73.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

HIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners downgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.14.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 128,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $6,298,215.00. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,195,000 after purchasing an additional 115,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance products; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

