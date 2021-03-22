Barclays Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $205.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target upped by Barclays from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded Five Below from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.09.

Five Below stock opened at $196.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.34. Five Below has a 52 week low of $51.18 and a 52 week high of $205.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $163,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

