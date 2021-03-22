Barclays Increases Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $205.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target upped by Barclays from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Five Below from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded Five Below from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.09.
Five Below stock opened at $196.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.34. Five Below has a 52 week low of $51.18 and a 52 week high of $205.28.
In other Five Below news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter worth about $163,000.
Five Below Company Profile
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
